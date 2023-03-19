Donald Trump Enjoys NCAA Tournament Amid Likely Arrest

Play video content

Donald Trump is certainly not acting like a guy on the verge of being arrested ... He flew to Oklahoma Saturday night and enjoyed himself at a college sporting event.

The former President showed up at the BOK Center in Tulsa for the NCAA Wrestling Tournament -- hours after he announced that he would be arrested Tuesday by Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg over the Stormy Daniels hush-money case.

Videos showed Trump smiling and waving at the crowd as he walked through the stadium with his entourage. Trump also shook hands with fans and took group photos with them. At one point, he raised his fist in the air -- apparently in defiance of his looming indictment.

Trump was invited to the tournament by Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), who was seen standing next to 45 and posing for pictures with him.

By early next week, Trump could be posing for a very different photo -- that of a mugshot. Bragg is reportedly getting ready to indict Trump for allegedly trying to buy Daniels' silence with a $130,000 payment over an alleged affair she claimed they had during the 2016 Presidential election. Trump has denied the affair.

In response to the rumored indictment, Trump blasted Bragg on his social media handle, "Truth Social," labeling the Manhattan DA's Office as "CORRUPT" and "HIGHLY POLITICAL." Trump also called for protests over his possible arrest.