Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Ben Affleck Pulls Out Carton of Cigarettes While Picking Up Kids

Ben Affleck Dunkin' & Marlboro ... Keys to Healthy, Ripped Dad Bod???

11/22/2023 7:25 AM PT
Backgrid

Ben Affleck's diet appears to consist of Dunkin' Donuts and cigarettes -- and yet ... he's in tip-top shape, with a dad bod most of us would kill to have.

The actor was picking up his kids in L.A. Monday -- specifically, his 14-year-old daughter Seraphina and 11-year-old son Samuel -- and he was in complete Papa Bear mode ... of the big-rig variety, though, it seems.

Backgrid

Check it out ... while waiting with Seraphina in the parking lot, he started rummaging through a backpack and pulled out a giant carton of Marlboro cigs, which was already torn open.

Once Sam showed up and the 3 of them started heading out ... Ben had a Dunkin' coffee cup with him, and it looked pretty empty. We know Ben's a fan of the coffee/donut brand ... so it's not all that crazy to see him with one of these.

X17

What is interesting ... the fact Ben tends to snag fast food pretty often -- including a McDonald's run he made last week, where he had a bag of grub and a tasty drink to boot.

Lop on the fact he's a regular smoker ... and it's a little surprising Ben's able to stay in as good of shape as he does. We know the guy's shredded thanks to a snap his wife, J Lo, shared on Father's Day -- so he must hit the gym regularly to keep things balanced.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

If only we were all so lucky.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later