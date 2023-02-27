Ben Affleck's Car Gets Boxed In, Struggles To Pull Out Of Parking Spot In Video

Play video content BACKGRID

No rock, but Ben Affleck was recently caught between a couple of REALLY hard places ... doing his best to get his fancy car out and on its way in a hilariously relatable video.

Ben and his Mercedes-Benz were subject to a super tight squeeze Monday in Brentwood, CA ... crammed between 2 other parked cars along a curb. You can see him smoking a cig with his Dunkin' on the top of the car before working on his escape.

We've all been there, and you gotta admit it's pretty infuriating ... and, as Ben goes back and forth in this spot, he hits the car up front a few times before pulling away -- whoops.

As we reported, this isn't the actor's first bout of trouble behind the wheel ... he and Jen were pulling into a Starbucks in West. L.A. last year as a sign got stuck in his back rim. Luckily, a couple of paps jumped in to save the day.

Ben's son, Samuel also go into a fender bender last year -- hopping into the driver's seat of a Lambo and accidentally reversing it into a white BMW.