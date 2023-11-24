Ex-NFL Star NaVorro Bowman Goes On Big Prada Shopping Spree
11/24/2023 12:45 AM PT
Ex-NFL star NaVorro Bowman got at least some of his shopping in well before the holiday season kicked off this year ... hitting up a Prada in the D.C. area earlier this month -- and dropping a small fortune!!
TMZ Sports has learned ... the former San Francisco 49ers linebacker pulled up to the luxury store at Tysons Galleria in McLean, Va. back on Nov. 12 -- and copped a bunch of items.
We're told the 35-year-old, who retired in 2019, purchased a coat, shirts, shoes as well as some glasses and other miscellaneous items.
Our sources say Bowman spent well over $10,000 on the trip.
Of course, Bowman can afford it -- the four-time All-Pro reportedly made $44 MILLION during his NFL career.
Bowman is now working as a defensive analyst for the University of Maryland football team in retirement ... so if Coach is looking a little more stylish around the Terps facilities this month -- you know why!!