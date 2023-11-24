Meghan Markle Told King Charles Two Royals Questioned Archie's Skin Color

A fresh set of royal revelations have pitted the Sussexes against the rest of the monarchy again ... with claims emerging that Meghan Markle accused two people instead of one of raising concerns over son Archie's skin color.

Remember ... back in 2021, the ex-"Suits" star sat down with Oprah ... divulging that a royal family member had some queries over her son's skin tone -- and now royal expert and Meghan's personal cheerleader Omid Scobie says there was actually more than one perpetrator.

In an explosive extract from his upcoming book "Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy's Fight for Survival," Omid writes that Meghan penned private letters to King Charles in the wake of the Oprah bombshell ... naming the two household members involved in the conversations.

But Scobie is clutching onto his crown jewels ... adding in the book, releasing Tuesday, that he knows the identity of the two people, but "laws in the United Kingdom prevent me from reporting who they were."

The Sun also confirms that the duo's names haven't been disclosed in the book ... adding that it's unclear if the person is a direct member of the royal family or works for "The Firm" ... either way, they're a member of the royal household.

In further extracts from the book, it's said that Harry cuttingly asked dad Charles, "Don't you want to see your grandchildren?" -- using Archie and Lilibet as leverage amid their dispute over Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, which they officially vacated in June 2023.

But Scobie's throwing down the gauntlet ... urging everyone to read his book thoroughly before airing their opinions ... writing on X that it's not about Harry and Megs -- instead about the current state of the British monarchy.

Scobie also clarifies he's not writing as "Meg's pal"... adding the "Sussexes have nothing to do with it."