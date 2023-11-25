What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

Mariah Carey may not want a lot for Christmas, but she IS down to deck your halls and stump you with these discreet changes. Come get holly 'n jolly with the Christmas Queen, and see if you can put your finger on the differences!

The "Butterfly" singer is making the rounds for her "Merry Christmas One And All" tour and recently took the stage in Highland, California. She was totally buttoned up in a festive corset, but can you unbutton her onstage mishaps?

"All I Want For Christmas Is You!"