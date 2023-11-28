Gilbert Burns Cleared To Return, Eyeing Fight W/ Colby Covington In March/April

Play video content TMZSports.com

Gilbert Burns is back.

6 months after tearing multiple muscles in his left shoulder during his UFC 288 scrap with Belal Muhammad, Durinho tells TMZ Sports he's ready to climb back in the Octagon, and he knows who he wants to fight!

First, the injury.

"I'm clear. No pain. Shoulder is moving good. All range of motion is back. Strength," Gilbert says, "I'd say anything March or April, UFC 299 or UFC 300, I'll be ready to go."

As for who Gilbert wants in his return fight, he has an opp in mind ... though much could change with the upcoming welterweight title fight at UFC 296.

"I would love to fight Colby [Covington]," Burns said of the number 3 ranked contender, who will face champ Leon Edwards on December 16.

"I think Leon Edwards is gonna get the win, but who knows when he's gonna come back. Or when either one of these guys is gonna come back. That would be my number one pick."

Whatever happens at 296, Gilbert will see it with his own two eyes ... 'cause he says he'll be at T-Mobile Arena.

"I think after that night I'm gonna see who I'm fighting next."

Of course, Burns lost by unanimous decision in May ... when he was injured early in the fight. Because of the circumstances, it's tough to say who would've won if GB didn't get hurt, unless you're Gilbert. He's totally confident he would've kicked Belal's ass.