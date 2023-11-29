K.C. Chiefs Fan's Mom Defends Son's Native American Headdress Costume

Play video content

A Kansas City Chiefs fan's mom is coming to his defense ... claiming that all of the haters who are saying his gameday outfit was offensive need to kick rocks.

Holden Armenta caused a big stir online on Sunday when TV cameras at the Chiefs vs. Raiders game in Las Vegas showed him donning a headdress with a painted face.

Some, including Deadspin, thought the boy was wearing blackface ... and urged the NFL to speak out on the matter -- calling his feathered attire inappropriate as well.

How can I go to the game and offend as many people as possible?



Chiefs fan- Say no more I got you pic.twitter.com/QSesDZMCCy — Brian Murray (@bmurray1215) November 26, 2023 @bmurray1215

Armenta's mother, however, said on her Facebook page this week there was simply no need for the outrage ... explaining the boy's face paint actually consisted of both black and red colors -- in order to match his favorite team's hues.

As for the headdress, she said Holden is Native American.

"People are ridiculous," Shannon Armenta wrote in one post.

She also shared a few other snaps of Holden from the game ... and said, "Everyone asked to take a photo with him."

"The players even loved it!"

Holden's dad added on his Facebook page that his son is simply "The biggest Fan" of the Chiefs.