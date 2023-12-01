Taylor Swift Thanks Beyoncé For 'Renaissance' Movie Premiere Invite

Taylor Swift's recognizing a new Queen in England ... Beyoncé!!!

Taylor just posted a huge thank you to Beyoncé for inviting her to the London premiere of the 'Renaissance' movie ... paying homage to the Queen B.

Got invited to London by The Queen…✨👑✨ Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé is in theaters now!!



📷: Mason Poole / @KevinMazur pic.twitter.com/Qgf4Q283TF — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 1, 2023 @taylorswift13

In a series of photos shared on her social media, Taylor is posing with Beyoncé at the premiere, and hanging out with her close friend, Blake Lively, seemingly at an after-party event.

Taylor's also calling on fans to go support Beyoncé at the box office ... telling them to see her concert film, "Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé," which is hitting theaters worldwide.

As we reported ... Taylor flew out to this week's movie premiere in London, returning the favor after hosting Beyoncé back in October at the Los Angeles release of her 'Eras' tour movie.

Of course, both superstars had wildly successful world tours this year -- performing new albums and classic hits to sold-out venues -- and they both turned the concerts into movies.

Bey's flick is expected to rake in as much as $40 million globally. Taylor's "Eras" movie has grossed $250 mil since its release in October.