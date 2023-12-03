Cardi B Makes Runway Debut at Balenciaga Show in Front of Star-Studded Crowd

Play video content

Some of the biggest names in Hollywood took over an L.A. street -- literally! -- for the Balenciaga fall 2024 show -- but it was Cardi B who stole the spotlight with her sexy catwalk debut.

Wrapped in a blue fur coat, the hip hop icon hit the runway for the first time Saturday as the likes of Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman and Salma Hayek looked on from their seats lining the city block, which was cordoned off by the police just for the fashion event.

Kim appeared as stunning as ever in her form-fitting lace ensemble, while Nicole and Salma took a more conservative approach, wearing long, chic black dresses.

Kim's sister, Kendall, Teyana Taylor, Eva Longoria, Tracee Ellis Ross, Zooey Deschanel, Lisa Rinna and her daughters Amelia and Delilah were also in the crowd, looking amazing in their stylish outfits.

Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz also showed up, but they went all caszh, sporting jeans and sweatshirts. Sexyy Red was there as well, posing for a photo with Kim at one point.