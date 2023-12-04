Baker Mayfield, Wife Reveal Pregnancy, Having Baby Girl

Baker Mayfield is gonna be a girl dad ... the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his wife just announced they're pregnant and are expecting their daughter to arrive in April 2024!

Mayfield's wife, Emily, shared the amazing news on Monday via Instagram with a bunch of pics from a photoshoot, including one of her holding a sonogram.

This is the couple's first child together.

"We’ve been hiding a little something……..🤫👀," Emily said in the IG caption.

"But we are THRILLED to share that baby girl Mayfield will be joining our crazy crew in early April 2024!"

Baker and Emily's 1.5-plus million combined IG followers were thrilled over the announcement ... including Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, who left a comment, "Yayyyy!!! 😍 Congrats guys!!!💕💖."

Travis Kelce also dropped a comment on the photo, writing, "Ayyyeee!! Congrats you guys!"

Mayfield and Emily first met back in 2017 when Baker was playing college football at Oklahoma. Six months after meeting, Mayfield proposed ... and they tied the knot in 2019.

"These last few years we have grown in so many ways," Emily said on their four-year anniversary this July, "and I am SO proud of where we are in our marriage."

The announcement comes less than 24 hours after Mayfield threw for 202 yards and scored one touchdown in the Bucs' 21-18 win over the Carolina Panthers.