Virginia House Explodes During Police Standoff, Suspect Possibly Killed

A house in Virginia exploded in a fireball Monday night, possibly killing a gun-wielding suspect squeezing off shots from inside during a police standoff.

The wild scene was caught on dramatic video in Arlington last evening, as the entire home blew apart, sending debris into the sky and throughout the residential neighborhood.

Check it out ... an armored police vehicle with lights flashing rolls up to the driveway when, suddenly, the house detonates with a loud bang, rocking the surrounding area and prompting witnesses to scream in fear.

Several of them are overhead yelling, "Holy f****ing s**t and "What the f**k!"

A rep for the Arlington County Police Department said cops responded to the home Monday afternoon after neighbors reported hearing shots fired. The officers later determined the resident shot a flare gun 30 to 40 times into the street.

Hours later, officers obtained a search warrant and were converging on the home when the man began firing shots from a real gun before the house exploded.

Investigators have not yet confirmed whether the suspect or possibly others in the house were killed. No other injuries were reported.