Shaun White Teams Up W/ 76ers, NJ Devils Owners To Buy Action Sports Camp

Shaun White grew up shredding the half pipe at a youth action sports camp in Oregon ... a time that had such a profound impact on the 3x Olympic gold medalist, he just teamed up with Philadelphia 76ers and NJ Devils owners Josh Harris and David Blitzer to buy the camp!

Talk about coming full circle.

We Are Camp, founded in the late '80s, is located in Ft. Hood, Oregon, a kick-ass skiing and snowboarding spot about 75 miles east of Portland. They offer a bunch of different activities in addition to snow sports, including mountain biking and skateboarding.

“As a kid, I was so thrilled to spend every summer going up to Windells and High Cascade Snowboard Camp,” White said, reminiscing on his many family vacations to the 28-acre campgrounds.

“Those were some of my fondest memories. I would snowboard the best park and halfpipe in the morning and then the afternoons would be filled with skateboarding, trampolines, and mountain biking, it was epic!"

Shaun, of course, went on to become the greatest snowboarder of all time... affording him the connections and opportunity to partner with Harris and Blitzer.

"I’m honored to officially partner with We Are Camp along with Josh and David. I’m excited to step in and help elevate a place that’s so special to me, so come June, you’ll know where to find me!”

Sources tell us the camp was valued at around $10 million!

A lot of money ... but Josh Harris and David Blitzer are incredibly successful. In addition to the Sixers and Devils, they own the Prudential Center arena in New Jersey.