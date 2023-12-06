Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

'Yellowstone' Stars Hassie Harrison & Ryan Bingham Spark Marriage Rumors

'YELLOWSTONE' HASSIE HARRISON & RYAN BINGHAM MARRIED?! ... Fans Spot A Ring!!

12/6/2023 12:40 AM PT
Hassie Harrison Ryan Bingham
Getty Composite

"Yellowstone" stars Hassie Harrison and Ryan Bingham have sparked widespread speculation they've tied the knot ... less than a year after they confirmed they were together.

Fans were beside themselves as Ryan posted an IG clip over the weekend promoting his bourbon and upcoming show with a wedding band clearly on display ... with one commenting: "Ummmm, is that a wedding ring?! How did I not hear this?" and the rest of his comments echoing similar sentiments.

Ring Reveal

One source tells TMZ they married in Dallas -- Hassie's hometown -- in early October ... though we're unable to confirm this information.

Hassie Harrison and Ryan Bingham

We reached out to reps for the pair ... so far, no word back.

The costars confirmed their romance in April ... with Ryan sharing a smitten IG snap of them kissing in front of a bonfire, captioning it: "More than a spark🔥."

Hassie Harrison and Ryan Bingham

Their romance went from strength to strength as they reportedly purchased a 10-acre $4.6M horse ranch in California's Topanga Canyon over the summer.

Hassie Harrison and Ryan Bingham

Hassie, who made her "Yellowstone" debut in S3, previously dated "One Tree Hill" star Austin Nichols before they split in 2020. Ryan had been married to film producer Anna Axster for 12 years, and shares three children with her.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later