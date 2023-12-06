'Yellowstone' Stars Hassie Harrison & Ryan Bingham Spark Marriage Rumors
'YELLOWSTONE' HASSIE HARRISON & RYAN BINGHAM MARRIED?! ... Fans Spot A Ring!!
12/6/2023 12:40 AM PT
"Yellowstone" stars Hassie Harrison and Ryan Bingham have sparked widespread speculation they've tied the knot ... less than a year after they confirmed they were together.
Fans were beside themselves as Ryan posted an IG clip over the weekend promoting his bourbon and upcoming show with a wedding band clearly on display ... with one commenting: "Ummmm, is that a wedding ring?! How did I not hear this?" and the rest of his comments echoing similar sentiments.
One source tells TMZ they married in Dallas -- Hassie's hometown -- in early October ... though we're unable to confirm this information.
We reached out to reps for the pair ... so far, no word back.
The costars confirmed their romance in April ... with Ryan sharing a smitten IG snap of them kissing in front of a bonfire, captioning it: "More than a spark🔥."
Their romance went from strength to strength as they reportedly purchased a 10-acre $4.6M horse ranch in California's Topanga Canyon over the summer.
Hassie, who made her "Yellowstone" debut in S3, previously dated "One Tree Hill" star Austin Nichols before they split in 2020. Ryan had been married to film producer Anna Axster for 12 years, and shares three children with her.