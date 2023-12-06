'Yellowstone' Stars Hassie Harrison & Ryan Bingham Spark Marriage Rumors

"Yellowstone" stars Hassie Harrison and Ryan Bingham have sparked widespread speculation they've tied the knot ... less than a year after they confirmed they were together.

Fans were beside themselves as Ryan posted an IG clip over the weekend promoting his bourbon and upcoming show with a wedding band clearly on display ... with one commenting: "Ummmm, is that a wedding ring?! How did I not hear this?" and the rest of his comments echoing similar sentiments.

Play video content

One source tells TMZ they married in Dallas -- Hassie's hometown -- in early October ... though we're unable to confirm this information.

We reached out to reps for the pair ... so far, no word back.

The costars confirmed their romance in April ... with Ryan sharing a smitten IG snap of them kissing in front of a bonfire, captioning it: "More than a spark🔥."

Their romance went from strength to strength as they reportedly purchased a 10-acre $4.6M horse ranch in California's Topanga Canyon over the summer.