Tony Stewart 'Honored' To Race For Wife Leah Pruett As Couple Prepares To Start A Family

Drag racing champ Leah Pruett is temporarily stepping away from driving to start a family, but thankfully she knows someone pretty good behind the wheel who can step in for her -- hubby Tony Stewart, who tells us he's honored to hold things down while she's away!

Pruett -- a 12x NHRA National Event Champ -- made the shocking announcement on Thursday, declaring she'll miss the 2024 season as she and Tony plan to have a baby. Stewart, owner of the Tony Stewart Racing team, will take over driving duties in the Top Fuel dragster.

"I am thrilled that Tony will be making his NHRA Top Fuel debut in Gainesville with such an excellent caliber of people," Pruett said, "both personally and professionally."

Stewart tells us he's excited for the opportunity, applauding Leah for temporarily surrendering her dream job so the couple can have a baby.

"This was a tough thing for her and honestly, I'm honored to be able to be the one that steps in whole she's starting a family for us," Steward told us.

"I think she's a true badass to have to make the decision she's made and to finish the season knowing that this is the direction we were going. She's a tough woman."

The 3x NASCAR and IndyCar champ will be driving a TF dragster, something Stewart hasn't done (he's raced the Top Alcohol dragster) ... but with support from his wife and team, he believes he'll do just fine.

"I don't know how you know if you're really ready or not other than you just gotta get in and do it," Stewart said.

"I got the best coach you could ask for with my wife."

