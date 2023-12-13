KRS-One Refused LL Cool J's Grammy's HipHop50 Invite, No Respect for Grammys
12/13/2023 3:22 PM PT
KRS-One is the latest hip hop legend to emerge as a HipHop50 celebration defector, and his reasons are crystal clear -- the Grammys aren't worthy of his presence!!!
The T'Cha was noticeably absent from the latest 50-year celebration that highlighted old and new stars such as Will Smith, 2 Chainz, Rick Ross and Nelly ... and tells Harold St.Louis it was all because he turned down the invitation from LL Cool J.
KRS has no ill will toward LL ... he says his beef is with the Grammys over "ignoring" the hip hop scene for 49 years and attempting to change its tune during the final hour.
At 58 years old, KRS admits he's a "hip hop extremist" but says without emceeing, deejaying, graffiti or breaking, the Grammys are just cosplaying the culture and wasting his time!!!
LL might be bummed over KRS' comments -- which is exactly how Questlove felt when MC Hammer rejected his invite for the same event.
Hammer feels like rap's become a mockery and didn't want to dignify the show with an appearance -- but for KRS, it's not the music, it's the Recording Academy.