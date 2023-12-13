KRS-One Refused LL Cool J's Grammy's HipHop50 Invite, No Respect for Grammys

Play video content Harold St.Louis

KRS-One is the latest hip hop legend to emerge as a HipHop50 celebration defector, and his reasons are crystal clear -- the Grammys aren't worthy of his presence!!!

KRS has no ill will toward LL ... he says his beef is with the Grammys over "ignoring" the hip hop scene for 49 years and attempting to change its tune during the final hour.

At 58 years old, KRS admits he's a "hip hop extremist" but says without emceeing, deejaying, graffiti or breaking, the Grammys are just cosplaying the culture and wasting his time!!!

LL might be bummed over KRS' comments -- which is exactly how Questlove felt when MC Hammer rejected his invite for the same event.