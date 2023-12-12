MC Hammer Rips HipHop50 Events, Questlove Mourns His Rejection

MC Hammer has clear reasoning as to why he didn't participate in any of the events to celebrate Hip Hop's 50th anniversary -- the culture's gotten childish and he's a grown-ass man!!!

The 60-year-old rap legend outlined his stance during Tupac Shakur's Oakland street naming last month, and the clip is beginning to blaze the internet.

Last month in Oakland at Tupac street ceremony. Hammer talked briefly about being invited to every one of these hip-hop 50th anniversary events. https://t.co/9W56hKW76C pic.twitter.com/L8VXtRHcqF — Lonnie Norman (@Aquariuslonn) December 11, 2023 @Aquariuslonn

During the ceremony, Hammer celebrated not using his legendary career for interview clicks, but also laid into veteran rappers who have been rapping about murder all these years ... without the body count or rap sheet to back up their bars.

The "U Can't Touch This" rapper became friends with Pac during his time living in the Bay, and credited his late homie for being the only one to get him to play along with the charade of the music biz.

The Grammys aired its star-studded celebration this week and the event's producer, Questlove, openly expressed his disappointment Hammer told him no, despite repeated requests.

Hammer wasn't alone in deflecting from HipHop50 celebrations -- André 3000 didn't see much merit in them at this point in time.