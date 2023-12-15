Jerry O'Connell Thinks John Stamos Calling Out Wife Rebecca Romijn Was a 'Betrayal'

Jerry O'Connell's providing more context as to why John Stamos' memoir -- in which he grouses about ex-wife Rebecca Romijn -- didn't sit well with Jerry and Rebecca, but also says he knows it comes with the territory.

Jerry, who's of course married to Rebecca now, joined us Friday on "TMZ Live" to explain why, personally, he would never write a book like John's "If You Would Have Told Me."

He says a celebrity tell-all book that drags someone who was once a part of your life feels like "betrayal."

The "Pictionary" host and "Stand By Me" star tells us his wife was definitely "bummed out" when she found out about the negative things John wrote about their marriage.

Jerry admits he's generally a fan of celeb memoirs, and acknowledges it's just part of showbiz. Still, he says the people who are written about in those books can still feel "disappointed."

By the way, he's not just talking about Rebecca -- he also mentions King Charles, Meghan Markle and Justin Timberlake, to name just a few.

As we reported, we got Jerry out in NYC Thursday when we first talked with him about the memoir drama ... and he thought it would've been a good idea for JS to give his wife a heads-up about the things he wrote about her.

You'll recall, John called Rebecca "the devil" in the tell-all ... and also told Howard Stern he was convinced there was no way their marriage could have worked out in the end.