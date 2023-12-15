Kyle Kuzma Delivers 20,000 Essential Goods In Flint, D.C. For Holidays

Just call Kyle Kuzma Santa Claus ... 'cause the NBA star decided to give back by delivering 20,000 essential goods to families in Flint, Michigan and Washington D.C. for the holidays!!

TMZ Sports is told ... the Washington Wizards forward -- who signed a $102 million deal in June -- took it upon himself to leave a huge impact through his Kyle Kuzma Family Foundation's Golden Ticket initiative.

We're told the 28-year-old gifted 20k items to families in Flint and D.C. ... and the delivery included clothes, essential home goods, water and toys for the kids.

Kuzma kicked things off earlier this month in Flint with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department ... going door to door and handing out 10,000 items -- including water from Pathwater.

Kuz also made deliveries in the nation's capital on Thursday with 10,000 more units ... in partnership with Good Projects, Hearts of Empowerment Washington Wizards and Zapps Wholesale .

We're told D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser was so moved by the gesture, the basketball player was recognized with a proclamation.

This isn't the first time Kuzma made an amazing donation to those in need ... during Thanksgiving weekend, he donated $60k worth of clothing to female inmates at the county jail in Flint.

It's a gesture that was important to Kuz, as he recently partnered with I.G.N.I.T.E. and R.I.S.E., two jail reforms that support incarcerated women to re-enter society.

Kuz also gave 15 single mothers in Flint a $1k shopping spree for the holidays.