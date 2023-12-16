Alexandre Pantoja Says He'd Be Honored To Fight Demetrious Johnson

Play video content TMZSports.com

Alexandre Pantoja says it'd be an "honor" to fight Demetrious Johnson -- if Mighty Mouse ever were to return to the UFC -- a guy he's looked up to for years, in and out of the cage!

TMZ Sports talked to 33-year-old Pantoja, the UFC's flyweight champion, ahead of his first title defense against Brandon Royval at UFC 296 on Saturday (more on that in just a minute) ... but we also talked about DJ.

"For me, if I have the opportunity to train with Demetrious Johnson it's gonna be awesome for me. If I think about fighting him it's gonna be like heaven. I have respect for him. He's one of the best guys fighting in the world fighting pound-for-pound," Pantoja said of the ONE champ.

But, it's not just about Johnson's exploits in the cage ... it's about how he conducts himself as a person, too.

"He's a family guy. He's a very good example for me. Not just for me, for everyone. He cares about his kids. He cares about his wife. Don't make mistakes, don't make trash talk. Don't try to go to the media with fake news. He is a true warrior and true man and family guy. A very good example of what this world needs right now."

That's about the best compliment a person could get from a peer.

As for what a fight would look like between the champs ... we asked Alexandre, and he answered with a Dragon Ball Z comparison.

Of course, the 125 lb. division was on life support for years ... but thanks to guys like Pantoja, Brandon Moreno, and Deiveson Figueiredo (who has moved up to bantamweight), who built upon what DJ started, the flyweight division is thriving.

If you need proof ... Pantoja and Royval are the co-main event on one of the year's most anticipated cards.

There's more with Alexandre ... who breaks down the matchup with Brandon, and while it's clear AP has a ton of respect for BR, he doesn't plan on giving up his belt come Saturday night!

We also talked to Royval ... who tells us why he's the best in the world and soon-to-be UFC Flyweight champ!