What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

Nicki Minaj ... "She's a very freaky girl", but these 2 images of the rapping queen are even freakier! Get your phone out while you can, and see if you can capture her before the silly switch-ups go right over your head!

It's been over 5 years since Nicki has dropped a studio album, and she let everyone know she's BACK and pinker than ever! Making her way to "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" earlier this week, she paired a neon pink faux fur with some ... boots with the fur!