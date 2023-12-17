Travis Scott's Custom Air Jordan Shoes From Rolling Loud Set Hit Auction Block

Travis Scott's custom Cactus Jack Air Jordan sneakers are up for sale ... he wore the kicks at Rolling Loud, gave them to a fan and now they're being auctioned off.

The stage-worn shoes feature blacked-out Nike Swoosh logos and the rapper's famous Cactus Jack logo, plus branding for Air Jordan and Travis' recent "Utopia" album.

Travis wore the shoes for his set at the 2023 Rolling Loud Festival in Munich, Germany, where he brought a fan onstage and gifted him the custom Jordans.

The kicks are up for sale through Goldin Auctions' December Pop Culture Auction ... and the bidding runs through Dec. 20 ... so they could make for a cool Christmas gift. The auction house estimates that they could go for around $10k.

