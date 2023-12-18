Anthony Edwards Addresses Woman's Claims He Told Her To Get Abortion

Anthony Edwards is breaking his silence after a woman claimed he told her to get an abortion ... saying his comments were made "in the heat of a moment" and do not reflect his beliefs.

The 22-year-old Minnesota Timberwolves star was put on blast in a series of social media posts this weekend ... with user Paige Jordae, who has more than a million followers, sharing a recent text conversation that she says lays out Edwards' wishes to terminate her pregnancy.

The woman also shared a screenshot of a $100,000 wire transfer appearing to be from the former No. 1-overall pick after providing proof of the procedure.

Edwards seemingly owned up to it all on Monday ... releasing a statement on the matter saying, "I made comments in the heat of a moment that are not me, and that are not aligned with what I believe and who I want to be as a man."

The All-Star guard continued in a post on X, "All women should be supported and empowered to make their own decisions about their bodies and what is best for them."

"I am handling my personal matters privately and will not be commenting on them any further at this time."