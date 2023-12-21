Keke Palmer's Ex Darius Jackson Seeks Protection From Her, Accuses Her of Abuse

Keke Palmer's ex-boyfriend has now filed his own restraining order docs in their nasty split ... claiming she was physically and verbally abusive toward him during their relationship.

According to the new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Darius Jackson beelined it to court Tuesday to request a domestic violence temporary restraining order against Keke.

In the docs, Darius claims Keke frequently became agitated and aggressive during their relationship, usually after drinking alcohol, and abused him for years.

Darius claims Keke, who is the mother of his child, punched him in the face at a birthday party back in 2021 after she had been drinking. He says her friend, Lenoria Addison, tried to stop Keke from attacking him and says he has text messages from Keke apologizing for hitting him.

In the docs, Darius claims Keke also punched and hit him during his January 2022 birthday celebration in Cancún ... with the alleged attack leaving bruises on his body.

Darius says in February 2022 Keke attacked him again -- allegedly choking and hitting him inside her home after drinking booze.

Most recently, Darius claims Keke got mad at him in March 2023 about an overflowing shower, blamed him for the problem and called him a "bitch, a punk ass, and a loser."

Darius says Keke would often send him a barrage of emails after the alleged domestic violence incidents ... usually lashing out or apologizing.

As we've reported ... Darius and Keke are going through a contentious split, she's accused him of abuse -- he denied it -- and she got a temporary restraining order against him, plus temporary sole custody of their kid.