Tommy DeVito's Agent Apologizes For Pizza Shop Drama, It Wasn't My Intention!

Tommy DeVito's agent is owning up to his role in the now-squashed beef with a local pizza shop ... saying he's sorry for the miscommunication, and is now solely focused on the Giants quarterback's on-field affairs.

As we previously reported, the owner of Coniglio's Old Fashioned in Morristown, NJ recently dragged Tommy Cutlets' team ... after he claimed they initially agreed to appear at the restaurant for $10,000 -- but doubled the fee after DeVito helped the G-Men beat the Packers on Dec. 11.

The undrafted rookie made up for it all this week ... showing up to Coniglio's for free and spending hours with patrons.

Sean Stellato addressed the drama in an appearance with Fox Business ... and while he confirmed he's still DeVito's football agent, he's no longer handling his off-field opportunities.

"There was obviously a miscommunication, and if I caused that, then I apologize," Stellato explained. "That wasn’t my intention. Like I said, we're focused on playing football."

Stellato also said DeVito's marketing team is "fielding calls around the clock" following his rise to fame ... but is carefully picking which brands to get in bed with.

As for the pizza shop mishap, the agent says he is looking to get past it all ... and said DeVito will be making another unpaid appearance at Coniglio's for a charity event next month.