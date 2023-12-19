Tommy DeVito Buries Hatchet W/ NJ Pizza Place ... After Dispute W/ Owners

Deep breath paisanos, PR crisis averted for Tommy DeVito! 😰

Just hours after the NYG signal caller caught grief online, DeVito made things right with a local Jersey restaurant owner and fans by showing up and hanging out with a gang of Big Blue fans ... where he took photos, signed autographs, and ate!

The controversy started this week when the owners of Coniglio's Old Fashioned pizzeria in Morristown (NJ) accused the 25-year-old rookie of going back on his word, alleging Tommy agreed to a $10k appearance fee, only to double his rate after the Giants' big MNF win over the Packers on December 11.

But, we're told the whole thing was just a big misunderstanding.

Sean Salci, DeVito's marketing agent and attorney, told us his client wasn't aware of what was going on, and there was never a concrete deal in place.

Still, DeVito was criticized, and the young signal caller wanted to make everyone happy ... so he made a surprise appearance at the pizza parlor.

"DeVito and the owner made good," Salci said. "He got the full experience today."

Class Act: Giants QB Tommy DeVito showed up on his own this afternoon and unpaid to Coniglios, the pizza shop that originally had scheduled an appearance.



Making sodas the old fashioned way with owner Nino Coniglio. pic.twitter.com/k8w8pK5OkG — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 19, 2023 @darrenrovell

There hasn't been a more popular player across the league over the last month than DeVito -- an undrafted rookie (2023) -- who took over the starting job when Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor went down with injuries.