Shawne Merriman Says Philip Rivers Still Wants To Play, 'That's Why He Hasn't Retired'

Philip Rivers is 42 years old and hasn't taken a hit in an NFL game since the 2020 season ... but according to Shawne Merriman, the dude STILL has aspirations of getting under center again.

The former Chargers superstar made the revelation in a chat with TMZ Sports earlier this month ... saying he knows for a fact that his good pal and former Bolts teammate wants another shot in the NFL.

"That's why he hasn't retired," Merriman said of the quarterback.

In fact, Shawne tells us he thinks Rivers could potentially play not just one more season ... but maybe even two.

"I can tell you," Merriman said, "Phil still wants to play."

Rivers last suited up for the Colts in 2020-21, piling up 4,169 passing yards and 24 touchdowns. He led Indy to an 11-5 record, though he ultimately failed to get a win in the playoffs -- losing to Buffalo in the Wild Card round.

Prior to his stint in Indianapolis, Rivers put together a Hall-of-Fame-worthy résumé with the Chargers ... and after he took a high school coaching gig in 2021, many believed he was satisfied with how his career had played out.

But, Merriman said that's just not the case.

"I still think Philip can play another year or two if a team gets down here in the playoffs and they need a quarterback to come off the street," Merriman said. "Phil can do it."