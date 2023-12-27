Cardi B Makes It Clear She And Offset Are Not Back Together

Cardi B may have assumed the Mrs. Claus role for Christmas but that doesn't mean she and Offset reconciled after their nasty split ... at least that's what her social media strongly suggests.

The "Bongos" rapper and Offset spent December 25 together and took the kids to see Travis Scott in NJ the next day ... which inevitably sparked reconciliation rumors.

Cardi shot that down, by liking a "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" meme on her X feed Wednesday ... that shames people making up fake stories about her and Offset hopping back in the saddle.

It's been two weeks since Cardi set the internet ablaze with an emotional outburst about Offset "doing her dirty" for many years. She was clear ... her hubby's in her rear view.

