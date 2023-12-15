Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Offset Celebrated 32nd Birthday Without Cardi B, Surrounded By Women

Offset Up All Night Celebratin' Bday #32 ... Cardi Upset at Home

12/15/2023 11:34 AM PT
Offset Parties In Miami For His Birthday
Offset partied in Miami until 5 AM to celebrate his 32nd birthday without a care in the world -- while his wife, Cardi B, was back at home clearly upset over the state of their marriage.

Offset had not one but two birthday bashes Thursday ... he and his crew were seen inside the Miami Design District hotspot 'Coco Miami' until 3 AM and then hightailed it to South Beach club 'Playa' until 5 AM.

Offset wore shades all night, looking unbothered at both of the parties as he was surrounded by women -- complete with a sprinter van full of 'em.

Also in attendance at the party was producer Southside, Diddy's son Justin Combs, Ari Fletcher and Miami Heat players Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Thomas Bryant.

BIRTHDAY WITH THE ENTOURAGE
We now know Offset was celebrating as a single man ... Cardi went live on IG in an explosive rant that pretty much signaled their relationship is over.

12/15/23
UNLEASHING ON OFFSET
She accused her estranged hubby of playing mind games and "feeling himself" because of his new solo album -- which she helped him promote.

Cardi B and Offset Together
Talk about a bittersweet birthday. 🎂

