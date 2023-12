Schindler’s List Original Copy On Sale Again After Price Cut

The only copy of Schindler's List ever for sale is hitting the market again ... following a price cut.

The rare historical relic is currently on sale for $1.8 million through memorabilia company Moments in Time ... via a collector who obtained the list from the family of Itzhak Stern -- Schindler's accountant and right-hand man.

Over the years, the list has been up for sale a few times ... with its asking price always over $2M -- the highest being $2.5M ... though it's never had any takers.

The collector hopes the lowered price is more affordable ... with the site gushing over the opportunity to "acquire an item of truly incredible magnitude."

This list, dated April 18, 1945, is the penultimate list of a total of 7 ... coming in at 14 pages long and listing 801 names.

It's also one of the only 4 lists in existence -- one is homed at the Holocaust Museum in Washington D.C ... the other two are in Israel's Holocaust Remembrance Center Yad Vashem, in Jerusalem.

The sale of this item is especially relevant today ... given the rapidly emerging antisemitism amid the Israel-Palestine conflict.

The docs were used by German industrialist Oskar Schindler ... who saved more than 1,200 Jews' lives during the Holocaust by employing them in his enamelware and ammunition factories.