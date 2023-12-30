Bam Margera Faces Famous Fear of Snakes in New 'MadHouse' Segment

Play video content MadHouse

Bam Margera is famously afraid of snakes, which makes this new video all the more cringe-worthy to watch ... as he tries (and mostly succeeds in) facing that fear.

The former 'Jackass' star appeared in a new segment from a group of young pranksters called the MadHouse Boys -- who posted the full video on their YouTube page capturing the moment they had BM confront a giant python face-to-face.

Check it out ... Bam's blindfolded from the jump, and as soon as they remove it -- he sees what's in front of him and makes a run for it. After some cajoling though, he comes back.

As you see, he eventually brings himself to pose with the python -- thanks to his fiancée Dannii Marie, who stuck it out with him and helped him overcome his crippling anxiety.

Later in the video, the MadHouse guys give him a much smaller snake to hold on his own -- and he conquers that, too ... albeit, with a lot of wincing and squirming around. Still though!

Bam's fear of snakes is well-documented -- he did a bunch of stunts with Johnny Knoxville and co. back in the day that put him right in the midst of these slithering beasts -- and he freaked the hell out each and every time. Good content then, and great content now.