LeBron James Livid as Officials Seemingly Miss 3-Point Call on His Birthday

It was a not-so-happy birthday for LeBron James after the NBA legend was seemingly robbed of a three-pointer in a close game on his 39th Bday.

LeBron and company were in Minnesota Saturday night with the clock winding down, LeBron hoisted up and made what he thought was a three-pointer to tie the game at 107 with only 2 seconds and change remaining.

However, the referees said LeBron's foot was on the three-point line, making the score 107-106 in favor of the Timberwolves.

The play was then reviewed, and it appeared to show LeBron's foot was, in fact, behind the three-point line ... but the officials remained unchanged, which understandably set James off. The Timberwolves went on to win the game 108-106.

It seems Lebron James is about to experience the EXACT pain Kevin Durant felt with that size 200 shoe pic.twitter.com/ndVHDoY59A — 🤍’ (@Heavenlybuckets) December 31, 2023 @Heavenlybuckets

After the game, LeBron didn't hold back, talking with reporters, he said, "It’s obviously a 3. My foot is behind the line. I mean, you can see the space between the front of my foot and the 3-point line. You can clearly see a white, the wood on the floor, there’s a space in between the front of my foot and the 3-point line. So, you know, Stevie Wonder can see that, champ."

He continued, "It’s super frustrating in the sense of what the hell we got a replay for? What do we have replay for if even the replay gets it wrong? It’s like, who’s the part of the replay center? Like, do we got robots in there that's making the Teslas? What’s going on? If you don’t see that, that is clear, that is clear."