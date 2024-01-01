Old PUMP Location Keeping Lisa Vanderpump's Iconic Olive Trees in Place

Lisa Vanderpump's original PUMP restaurant's moved to green pastures, but an iconic part of its decor remains as new owners move into the space ... and we're told her olive trees aren't going anywhere.

Mario Vollera owns Roosterfish, which is taking over PUMP's old location in West Hollywood, and he tells TMZ ... when he and the other owners checked out the space, they all strongly requested that the big trees in the outdoor patio stay put.

We're told the trees ultimately ended up being a big part of the sale agreement, and Mario wanted them untouched because they bring prosperity and good luck ... not to mention, they're beautiful and add a lot to the space's ambiance.

TMZ broke the story back in May that PUMP was closing its doors ... and the "Vanderpump Rules" crew -- along with tons of locals and fans -- all said goodbye during its closing weekend in July.