Would-Be Kidnapper Tries to Steal 4-Year-Old Boy in Florida Walmart
Creepy Attempted Kidnapping Video Florida Man Tries to Snatch 4-Year-Old Boy
1/3/2024 6:04 AM PT
A would-be child abductor tried to snatch a 4-year-old boy from a Walmart in Florida – but, thankfully, the kid's family stepped in and foiled the act, leading to the suspect's arrest with the help of high-tech crime-solving tools.
Pablo Pintueles Hernandez was busted December 29 in Lee County and charged with false imprisonment of a child 13 years old and under – as newly released surveillance footage captured the creep allegedly attempting to steal the boy from his family.
Check out the frightening clip ... the little boy is standing next to a family member wheeling a cart inside the store when, suddenly, Hernandez appears, coming up beside the child and grabbing his wrist. Hernandez tells the boy, "Let's go," while trying to whisk him away.
But the family member sees what's happening and promptly steps in, yanking the boy back from Hernandez and notifying the police.
Investigators reviewed the surveillance footage, using advanced technology to quickly identify Hernandez, and showed up at his house one hour later to haul him away in handcuffs.
Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno issued this statement, "What this criminal did is incredibly disturbing. I never want anyone in Lee County to feel unsafe, especially going on a simple shopping trip. My team will stop at NOTHING to ensure criminals like this face the consequences of their actions."