Would-Be Kidnapper Tries to Steal 4-Year-Old Boy in Florida Walmart

A would-be child abductor tried to snatch a 4-year-old boy from a Walmart in Florida – but, thankfully, the kid's family stepped in and foiled the act, leading to the suspect's arrest with the help of high-tech crime-solving tools.

Pablo Pintueles Hernandez was busted December 29 in Lee County and charged with false imprisonment of a child 13 years old and under – as newly released surveillance footage captured the creep allegedly attempting to steal the boy from his family.

Check out the frightening clip ... the little boy is standing next to a family member wheeling a cart inside the store when, suddenly, Hernandez appears, coming up beside the child and grabbing his wrist. Hernandez tells the boy, "Let's go," while trying to whisk him away.

But the family member sees what's happening and promptly steps in, yanking the boy back from Hernandez and notifying the police.

Investigators reviewed the surveillance footage, using advanced technology to quickly identify Hernandez, and showed up at his house one hour later to haul him away in handcuffs.