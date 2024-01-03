Madison Cawthorn Says He Loved Getting Roasted In Dave Chappelle Comedy Special

Dave Chappelle takes aim at people with disabilities in his new comedy special ... and one of his targets, Madison Cawthorn, says it's kosher ... and funny!!!

The former Congressman tells TMZ ... he loved being roasted by Dave, and the jokes about him being confined to a wheelchair were fair game because he's a public figure.

In Dave's new Netflix special 'The Dreamer,' he jokes about a time he met the former Rep. from North Carolina, saying ... "I just walked away. I wanted him to see me do something he couldn’t do. I skipped."

Madison, who was partially paralyzed in a 2014 car crash, says Dave's joke is all part of living in a free society.

MC's disability wasn't the only topic Dave touched on ... he also referenced a memorable moment from Madison's single term in Congress ... Cawthorn infamously claimed he had been invited to an orgy in Washington.

Madison says Dave's sex parties joke didn't bother him either ... and he was well aware ahead of time Dave would be taking aim at him in the special, getting a heads up from some of his buddies who caught Dave's set in Nashville.

In fact, Madison tells us DC is his favorite comic ... and he went to one of Dave's shows in Tampa, which was being filmed by the Netflix crew, so he could hear the jokes for himself.

Madison says Dave was floored to see him in the audience, with the comedian inviting him backstage after the show ... introducing Madison to his family and giving him some drinks.

In the credits of Dave's special, there's even footage of Madison laughing in the audience ... and the two posed for a photo together after the set.