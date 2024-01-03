Officials Claim Jackson Mahomes' Alleged Victim Not Cooperating, Move To Drop 3 Charges

Prosecutors are working to drop the felony charges against Jackson Mahomes ... after they claim the alleged victim in the case against Patrick Mahomes' little brother is no longer cooperating.

Officials at the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office in Kansas filed a motion to dismiss the three aggravated sexual battery counts against Jackson on Tuesday ... and a judge is expected to a make a ruling on the filing at a hearing later Wednesday afternoon.

In the court documents, prosecutors say the restaurant owner who first accused Jackson of forcibly kissing her inside of her Overland Park establishment back in February 2023 has now told them she does not want to continue to press charges in the case -- stating that she wishes "the matter to be dismissed as to anything involving" her.

Prosecutors said in the docs, however, they tried to move forward with the case regardless ... writing that the incident involving Jackson and the woman "was captured in its entirety on surveillance footage."

But, they added that the woman has made it abundantly clear she no longer wants anything to do with the case -- claiming she told them she would say "that she had not been truthful to the police and that the encounter with [Jackson] was consensual."

A dismissal of the three felony counts would mean Jackson is only facing one misdemeanor battery charge in the case ... which stems from allegations he shoved a waiter at the restaurant the same night that he had the run-in with the woman.

"Like I said from the beginning," Jackson's attorney, Brandon Davies, said in a statement to FOX 4 on Tuesday, "Jackson has done nothing wrong. We had full confidence that the truth of the matter would ultimately be revealed. The defense will reserve further comment until the remaining count is disposed of."