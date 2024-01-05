Delta Passenger Has Total Meltdown at Kiosk, Screams About Her Period

Play video content

A Delta passenger went on a foul-mouthed tirade, which included remarks about her period ... not only causing a scene, but for the flight to be delayed by an hour.

Watch the unidentified woman completely lose it in the shocking footage captured Monday at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport ... as she disrespectfully dubs one of the female staff members a 'stupid b****' after she was allegedly kicked off the flight she was hoping to take to Rochester, NYC.

The woman was visibly vexed, repeatedly slamming her bag on the counter ... demanding to speak to the manager, and ordering the cops to be called.

After continuing to hurl expletives shamelessly, the woman then turns around ... declaring to everyone she's "in a diaper and bleeding" cause it's her time of the month.

A man behind her then grabs her attention ... and she marches over, barking: "I'm on my period! Do you know what a uterus is? You stupid little prick, you little weasel!"

She continues to quiz him on the definition of a uterus ... before finally being led out by police ... prompting cheers from other passengers.