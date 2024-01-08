Billie Eilish Calls S.I. Swim Model Haley Kalil 'Hot As Balls' At Golden Globes

Play video content

Billie Eilish had no filter after running into a Sports Illustrated model at the Golden Globes ... bluntly telling her "You look hot as balls" during their hilarious interaction.

Former NFL lineman Matt Kalil's stunning ex-wife, Haley, was doing social media content for the annual awards show on Sunday ... and at one point in the night, she ran into the superstar singer.

"Billie, can I just say I am literally obsessed with you," the influencer said in a video of their convo.

Eilish -- who won Best Original Song for Barbie's "What Was I Made For?" -- was thrilled with the praise ... and fired back with some of her own.

"Thanks, babe," Billie said. "You look hot as balls."

Kalil -- who was married to Matt from 2015-2022 -- returned the compliment ... replying, "YOU look hot as balls."

Billie recently opened up on her appreciation for women in an interview with Variety ... explaining, "I'm physically attracted to them, but I’m also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence."

It didn't seem like that was the case with Haley ... 'cause she had no problem letting her feelings known.