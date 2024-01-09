Cheez-It Citrus Bowl Hot Tub Sells For $3,575 On eBay!

The *used* Cheez-It's Hot Tub from the 2024 Citrus Bowl has a proud new owner ... and it didn't even cost 'em $4k!!

What👏 a👏 bargain👏!

The infamous Cheez-It jacuzzi sold Monday on eBay for $3,575 ... after receiving 36 bids between January 2nd, when the auction started, and yesterday afternoon, when it closed.

It's unclear who bought the item (it's likely someone in the Orlando area), described as ... "Used during the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. Selling as is, in great working condition as of 1/1/24. Proceeds benefit the Florida Citrus Sports Foundation."

The FCSF is a non-profit that aims to help uplift kids in central Florida by putting on big events ... like the Citrus Bowl.

Of course, Tennessee absolutely smacked Iowa on the field, beating them 35-0 on New Year's Day. Despite the great performance by the Vols, none of their guys were the stars of the show ... that honor belonged to the Cheez-It Hot Tub.

Some of the #Vols decided to take a dip in the hot tub following Tennessee's Citrus Bowl win against Iowa pic.twitter.com/iQtXJwtdcw — Frank DeLuca (@FrankDeLucaTV) January 1, 2024 @FrankDeLucaTV

The hot tub, a normal jacuzzi, was wrapped in Cheez-It decor ... and used by fans and players alike during the afternoon.

Congrats to the winner!