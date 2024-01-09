Coretta Scott King's Daughter Bernice Seems to Take Shot at Jonathan Majors

Coretta Scott King's daughter appears to be taking a swipe at Jonathan Majors after the actor name-dropped Dr. Martin Luther King's widow in his first interview since being found guilty of assault and harassment.

Dr. Bernice King, Coretta and MLK's youngest daughter, seemingly slammed Jonathan in a social media post Tuesday, saying ... "My mother wasn't a prop."

Play video content

Remember ... Jonathan's assault trial included audio of him telling his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari -- the one he was convicted of assaulting and harassing -- to be more like Coretta and Michelle Obama while declaring, "I'm a great man."

Majors again invoked Coretta's name in an interview with ABC -- which aired Monday -- in praise of girlfriend Meagan Good's unwavering support during the trial.

Jonathan said of Megan ... "She's an angel ... she's held me down like a Coretta. I'm so blessed to have her."

There's been a ton of backlash online about Jonathan using Coretta's name again ... and while Bernice is not calling him out by name, it seems pretty clear he's who she's targeting here.

Bernice says her mother "was a peace advocate before she met my father and was instrumental in him speaking out against the Vietnam War" ... and adds, "Please understand…my mama was a force."