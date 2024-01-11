Russell Wilson, Seahawks Party W/ Pete Carroll After Seattle Coaching Departure

It was a Seahawks reunion Wednesday night ... as Russell Wilson and many of his former star teammates in Seattle came together to celebrate Pete Carroll's excellent career the same day we found out he'd no longer be coaching the team.

The gathering happened at the Legions Sportsbar in Bellevue, WA ... several hours after the Seahawks revealed the 72-year-old would no longer serve as HC, but will be an advisor for the franchise going forward.

Wilson, who won a Super Bowl with Pete in 2014, shared a photo from the shindig with Carroll ... saying he is "grateful for all you've done for me, my family, teammates and so many others!"

Wilson -- a 3rd round draft pick in 2012 -- played 10 seasons under Carroll before being traded to the Broncos.

"One of the Greatest Ever," Wilson wrote on X.

"Keep Shooting” Coach. Grateful for the memories @PeteCarroll. Best is Ahead."

Wilson wasn't alone at the party ... Richard Sherman, Tyler Lockett, Bobby Wagner, Kam Chancellor, Sidney Rice, and Jermaine Kearse also pulled up.

Carroll told reporters during an emotional press conference Wednesday that he was grateful for his supportive wife, kids, and Seahawks organization ... and looks forward to bringing some "cool stuff" to the franchise.