Ozzy Osbourne Crowns T-Pain’s 'War Pigs' Best Cover Ever
Ozzy Osbourne T-Pain's 'War Pigs' Cover Is Best I Ever Heard!!! 🤯
1/11/2024 8:12 AM PT
Ozzy Osbourne is giving props where they’re due, because he's deemed T-Pain's cover of his classic rock anthem “War Pigs” ... the best ever.
T-Pain recently rocked out to the 1970 Black Sabbath song during a live performance ... and when it ended up on Ozzy’s radar, he says it blew him away!!!
The rock icon was puzzled as to why he wasn’t brought in for the fun with his anti-war hit, to which T-Pain told him he’s always invited ... opening the door for a monster collaboration down the line 👀.
Remember … T-Pain’s been perfecting his karaoke for some time now — he dropped his “On Top of the Covers” project last year with covers of Frank Sinatra, Sam Cooke and the newly crowned best rendition of “War Pigs!!!”