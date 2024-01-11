Ozzy Osbourne Crowns T-Pain’s 'War Pigs' Best Cover Ever

Ozzy Osbourne is giving props where they’re due, because he's deemed T-Pain's cover of his classic rock anthem “War Pigs” ... the best ever.

T-Pain recently rocked out to the 1970 Black Sabbath song during a live performance ... and when it ended up on Ozzy’s radar, he says it blew him away!!!

The rock icon was puzzled as to why he wasn’t brought in for the fun with his anti-war hit, to which T-Pain told him he’s always invited ... opening the door for a monster collaboration down the line 👀.