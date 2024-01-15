Corey Dillon Says Bill Belichick Will Win At Next Stop, 'A Lot Left In The Tank'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Bill Belichick's run in New England might be over, but his time as a winner certainly ain't done yet ... at least, that's according to his ex-running back Corey Dillon, who tells TMZ Sports The Hoodie's going to find success at his next stop.

The Pats and Belichick mutually agreed to part ways on Thursday ... and some have wondered if the 71-year-old might be done coaching for good.

But, when we spoke with Dillon just hours after the decision became final in New England ... he assured us his former boss won't be quitting winning in the NFL any time soon.

"I think he's still got a lot left in the tank," Dillon said.

The former tailback -- who spent three seasons playing for Belichick and won one Super Bowl -- said he has no idea where Belichick will coach next, but he's sure he'll find a new gig and record more wins shortly ... something that will make Dillon emotional.

"Am I sad as hell to see him coaching for another team?" Dillon said. "Absolutely, man. That's going to be the worst."

As for Bill's legacy in New England, Dillon tells us there should be no debate over whether Tom Brady was responsible for all of his big wins ... explaining, "It was all of us, man. We all made that thing work."

"I couldn't get it done without Tom Brady," he said. "Tom Brady couldn't get it done without Bill. Bill couldn't get it done without us. [Robert] Kraft couldn't get it done without everybody."

