Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Rick Ross Accepts Keys To Miami, Urges Memphis To Put Down Guns, Ski Masks

Rick Ross I Got The Keys To Miami ... But Need Memphis to Stop The Violence!!!

1/15/2024 2:56 PM PT
YOUNG ROLE MODELS

Rick Ross was among the honored guests at 5000 Role Models' Dr. MLK Jr. Scholarship Breakfast on Monday ... a celebration he entered with a heavy heart in the wake of Big Jook's killing.

big jook yo gotti

Ahead of the event, Rozay pumped up a motivational speech to all his followers in Memphis ... lose the ski masks -- or Pooh Shiesty's as they're known in the streets, and also ixnay on the gunplay.

Library Of Cong-Ross
Instagram / @richforever

Sounds like Ross wants the city to do better going forward. Memphis led the nation in homicides last year and Jook, who was Yo Gotti's brother and CMG Records top exec, started 2024 on a sour note after he was murdered over the weekend in the 901 after leaving a funeral procession.

Rick Ross Accepts Keys To Miami At MLK Scholarship Breakfast
Launch Gallery
The Key To The City Launch Gallery

Ross eventually arrived at the event where he was all smiles as he was swarmed by admirers and received The Key to the City of Miami from Mayor Francis Suarez and Congresswoman Frederica Wilson ... who stole the show dressed as a crimson cowgirl!!

SPREAD THAT LOVE

The megastar rapper later took the floor and addressed the youth with Boss-isms for them to use in a future where gun violence doesn't impact them.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later