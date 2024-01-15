Rick Ross Accepts Keys To Miami, Urges Memphis To Put Down Guns, Ski Masks

Play video content

Rick Ross was among the honored guests at 5000 Role Models' Dr. MLK Jr. Scholarship Breakfast on Monday ... a celebration he entered with a heavy heart in the wake of Big Jook's killing.

Ahead of the event, Rozay pumped up a motivational speech to all his followers in Memphis ... lose the ski masks -- or Pooh Shiesty's as they're known in the streets, and also ixnay on the gunplay.

Instagram / @richforever

Sounds like Ross wants the city to do better going forward. Memphis led the nation in homicides last year and Jook, who was Yo Gotti's brother and CMG Records top exec, started 2024 on a sour note after he was murdered over the weekend in the 901 after leaving a funeral procession.

Ross eventually arrived at the event where he was all smiles as he was swarmed by admirers and received The Key to the City of Miami from Mayor Francis Suarez and Congresswoman Frederica Wilson ... who stole the show dressed as a crimson cowgirl!!

