Rick Ross' Girlfriend Called Out By New BM For Posting Baby's Pics

Rick Ross' new two-month-old daughter subtlely made her IG debut this week -- only to have the spot blown up by the rap kingpin's new GF ... who may have overstepped her boundaries a bit.

Model Cierra Nichole made a post introducing their daughter Au’mei Moon Roberts ... with Rozay sharing in on the congratulations for the bundle of joy by liking the news on Hollywood Unlocked.

All appeared to be well until Cristina Mackey, Rozay's current beau, reposted the pic, gushing over how beautiful she was.

Cierra didn't approve and let Cristina have it ... "stranger danger" never sounds good going down in any instance!!! BTW, Cristina seems to have heard the message loud and clear -- 'cause she deleted the baby post.

Now, Cristina has been spotted on RR's arm for weeks now and has quickly grown familiar with fans ... for rubbing them the wrong way with frequent posts of her lavish lifestyle and has even begun to conduct interviews discussing the relationship.

She's been catching a little heat for this -- namely, flaunting her lifestyle with Rick -- but she defended herself, telling her haters they'd be stupid not to post all the jet-setting and sightseeing they do. Sounds like she might've gotten checked on the baby boundaries, though.