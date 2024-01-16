Rick Ross Gets Money Thrown in His Face at Club, Throws Even More Back

Play video content

Rick Ross' bankroll reigns supreme ... just ask the club joker who thought it was a good idea to throw a fistful of money in the Bawse's face.

The superstar rapper recently took the stage for an appearance at E11EVEN Miami nightclub, and an overeager fan dared to deck him in the face with several bills.

A cool, calm and collected Rozay paused during his Friday night performance ... before whacking the guy with a money stack 3x the size of what he'd foolishly hurled at Rick.

The best part might be the sight of Rick walking off with a million-dollar grin.

The fan was a good sport about it -- not like he had any choice, he started it and RR finished it.

Mark Spratley, Jacob Kohn and Doctor Garmentz -- the guys responsible for making the clips go viral -- tell TMZ Hip Hop there was no drama in the club afterward, and Rozay composed himself like a boss should.