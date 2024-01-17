Dana Carvey Talks About Son Dex's Death For First Time, Wants to Laugh

WOULD BE 'COOL TO LAUGH' AGAIN' ...

Play video content Fly on the Wall with Dana Carvey and David Spade

Dana Carvey is still deep in grief over his son Dex's death a couple months ago, but he's hoping getting back to work with his buddy David Spade will speed up his healing process.

The former 'SNL' star spoke for the first time about his family's painful experience since Dex's fatal overdose ... telling David during their "Fly On the Wall" podcast return, it would be cool to laugh with him again.

Dana said Wednesday, his return to work is healthy, because he's on the "pain train," just like millions of other people -- and doesn't know when that journey will end.

Also, he says sitting around and getting in his head over the holidays did him no favors ... so, he's basically trying to keep busy -- adding things happen in life, but we've got to move forward.

For his part, David says it's hard watching his best bud go through something semi-unimaginable.

TMZ broke the story ... Dex passed away in November after his GF called 911, and first responders found him unresponsive in the bathroom of an L.A. home. Paramedics tried unsuccessfully to bring him back to life.

Not long after, Dana revealed he died of an accidental drug overdose while paying emotional tribute to his "beautiful" son.