Dana Carvey Shows Gratitude to Supporters After Son's 'Accidental OD'

Dana Carvey is showing his gratitude to everyone who's been reaching out to support his family after his son Dex's fatal OD.

The actor and comedian thanked his well-wishers Saturday on Instagram, saying he and his wife, Paula, were overwhelmed by their love, compassion and personal stories they shared.

Dana wrote, "We received so many beautiful messages from people who knew Dex. These touched us more than we could ever express in words."

He went on to say he would be taking a break from work and social media during the grieving process as he, Paula and their other son, Thomas, figure out "what life looks like now that we are a family of 3."

Dana vowed to "heal the best we can and carry on" because their "darling Dex would have wanted it that way."

TMZ broke the story ... Dex passed away Wednesday after his girlfriend called 911, and first responders found him unresponsive in the bathroom of an L.A. home. Paramedics tried unsuccessfully to bring him back to life.

On Thursday, Dana said Dex died of an accidental drug overdose. He also wrote an emotional tribute to his son, praising his musical talents and calling him a "beautiful person."