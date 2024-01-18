Kim Kardashian, Mariah Carey, Doja Cat Show Up at Nobu Malibu

Kim Kardashian, Mariah Carey and Doja Cat all showed up to get their sushi fix at Nobu Malibu ... as two of the celebs sat with each other with the third nearby, but seemingly worlds apart.

Play video content TMZ.com

TMZ obtained video of the famous trio dining at two separate but close tables Sunday, inside the restaurant on the beautiful California coastline.

In one video, Kim and Mariah are seated side by side with their kids at one table. We're told the women were engaged in a pretty intense chat as their little ones played with each other. Of course, they all enjoyed their yummy pieces of sushi prepared with that Nobu touch.

Meanwhile, in another vid, Doja is seen chowing down with her peeps at the other table right next to Kim and Mariah.

Eyewitnesses tell us the two parties never spoke or interacted during their hours-long meals. We're told that it didn't seem like there was any bad blood between Mariah/Kim and Doja ... they were just doing their own things at their tables.

Play video content

In the end, Kim, Mariah and their kids got up and left the restaurant first. Doja stayed behind to hang a bit more and shoot the breeze.

While she seemed in good spirits, Doja has had an up-and-down week. First, it was announced the rapper will be one of the headliners at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which runs from April 12-14 and April 19-21.