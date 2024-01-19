Lupe Fiasco Threatens to Beat Up Kid Cudi Over Lingering Beef

Kid Cudi's latest interview might have cemented his reunion with Kanye West -- but it also opened up a new can of worms with Lupe Fiasco, who's spiraling with thoughts of beating up Cudi!!!

Cudi recently poked the Lupe bear while talking to Apple's Zane Lowe -- he was revisiting his pre-fame days when he was just a lowly employee working at the Bape store.

Play video content The Zane Lowe Interview Series

One day, Lupe came in to shop and Cudi admits he hid in the stockroom until the "Kick, Push" rapper skedaddled. He was banking on becoming a bigtime rapper, and never wanted Lupe to hold that encounter over his head.

Cudi also acknowledged Lupe had a deep hatred for him, so he doesn't regret ducking him.

Lupe wasn't feeling story time with Cudi, and angrily hopped on X to call Cudi all types of bitches and other names, most of which Oprah would disapprove.

According to Lupe, the two used to be chummy, but when Cudi questioned his motives for offering fans featured verses for a discounted rate, Lupe felt Cudi exposed his true colors. Ever since then, Lupe's been looking to serve him a fade.

Play video content The Zane Lowe Interview Series

It's crazy how the same interview also pushed peace ... Cudi explained that Ye's apology to him was enough to soften his heart, and kids very well might see ghosts once again.